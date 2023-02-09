All of Bayern Munich II’s winter transfers

The winter transfer window of Bayern Munich’s first team was a flurry of activity, and by comparison the campus has flown under the radar. Here’s a detailed list of all of Bayern II’s transfer dealings from the January transfer window.

Center-forward Lenn Jastremski’s loan to 2. Bundesliga side Erzgebirge Aue was cut short, only for him to be loaned out again to a second division side in Austria, Grazer AK. This perhaps reflects the consequences of a rather poor season for the 22-year-old Jastremski, who has just one goal and two assists in fifteen games so far this season.

After becoming Bayern’s first signing from Chinese partner club Wuhan Three Towers FC, goalkeeper Shaoziyang Liu was loaned out to the Austrian Bundesliga’s Austria Klagenfurt. However, Liu never played a competitive match for the senior side, instead usually lining up for the reserve team. So the loan was cut short and Liu was loaned to the same team as Jastremski: Grazer AK in the second division of Austrian football. If Liu can play regularly, it could be a big step in the right direction for the development of the 19-year-old.

After twelve-and-a-half years at the club, attacking midfielder Jahn Herrmann has permanently left for pastures anew after having just six months left on his contract. The new club in question is Blau Weiss Linz, who reside in Austria’s second division. However, the fee was undisclosed. Good luck, Jahn.

In a somewhat surprising move, left-back David Herold was loaned out to SCR Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga, making this the fourth move from Bayern to an Austrian club this winter. His coach, incidentally, will be former Bayern and Germany striker Miroslav Klose. Being a regular at Bayern II in the first half of the season, Herold will be looking to make the next step in his career.

Right-back Nick Salihamidžić had been loaned out to the reserve team of MLS club Vancouver Whitecaps, but just like Liu and Jastremski, his loan was cut short and he was moved on to another club. The younger Salihamidžić will now be at Serie B’s Cosenza. This is surprising as it can be considered to be a massive leap in difficulty from the reserve team of the Whitecaps. But any experience in such a division could be a massive boon for the Munich-born player.

Easily the headline transfer of the transfer window for Bayern II, 18-year-old Taichi Fukui arrived from Sagan Tosu. The transfer was sealed in the summer but Fukui only arrived in the winter. Fukui is very highly rated and the Japanese midfielder will be looking to expand on his potential in Munich.