Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. VfL Bochum (Bundesliga)

Can Bayern Munich stay hot?

By CSmith1919
/ new
VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Bayern Munich is finally back and rolling, but can the league leaders stay hot?

VfL Bochum will visit the Allianz Arena in an effort to throw a wrench into those plans, but even the most optimistic fan of Die Unabsteigbaren might take a look at this match up and wonder if there is anyway to stop Bayern Munich from running away with this game.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A gander at the Bundesliga table and where each team ranks.
  • Some thoughts on how Bayern Munich might line up for this match and who the starters might be. Will we see a back three again?
  • A prediction on the match.

