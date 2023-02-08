Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. VfL Bochum (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich is finally back and rolling, but can the league leaders stay hot?

VfL Bochum will visit the Allianz Arena in an effort to throw a wrench into those plans, but even the most optimistic fan of Die Unabsteigbaren might take a look at this match up and wonder if there is anyway to stop Bayern Munich from running away with this game.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A gander at the Bundesliga table and where each team ranks.

Some thoughts on how Bayern Munich might line up for this match and who the starters might be. Will we see a back three again?

A prediction on the match.

