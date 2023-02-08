Impetus for a move: Bayern Munich could not guarantee Marcel Sabitzer game time

Despite his outstanding Hinrunde, matters in the Bayern Munich midfield became extremely complicated when the Bundesliga season restarted for Marcel Sabitzer.

Incumbent starters Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka were ready to take the reins, highly-touted youngster Ryan Gravenberch was unhappy and using the media to express his angst, and Julian Nagelsmann was at least holstering an idea to drop one of the starting central midfield spots in favor of playing Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala together.

Even though Goretzka would eventually pick up a knock, there was still very little hope for playing time for Sabitzer, so the club opted to let him leave on loan for Manchester United. According to Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, finding a club to take on Sabitzer was not hard.

“Sabi had a very, very good market. There was interest from many big clubs. Manchester United lost Christian Eriksen to injury, so it was clear Marcel had a big chance of game time, which we couldn’t guarantee him,” Salihamidžić told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It was a good solution for all parties involved.”

Sabitzer should get his opportunity with Manchester United soon enough — and if he plays anything like he did for Bayern Munich in the first half of the season, the Red Devils should be pleased.