Coaching Carousel: Bayern Munich hires new goalkeeping coach; Domenico Tedesco to Belgium; Hoffenheim inks Pellegrino Matarazzo

After much speculation, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann got his man as the club hired former Hoffenheim goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner. The club issued a brief statement on the move:

FC Bayern have signed Michael Rechner as goalkeeping coach. The 42-year-old moves to Munich from TSG Hoffenheim. Rechner was goalkeeping coordinator at TSG from 2008 and oversaw the first-team goalkeepers as of 2015.

Rechner, of course, takes over for Toni Tapalovic, whose exit is at the heart of the drama going on between the club and injured goalkeeper and team captain Manuel Neuer.

Belgium hires Tedesco

Domenico Tedesco has had quite a few coaching stops in his career, including Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig, but now he is the main man for Belgium:

Domenico Tedesco is the new head coach of our Devils. Good luck, coach! #DEVILTIME pic.twitter.com/KeHHPbVpB3 — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) February 8, 2023

Tedesco is just 37 and was last seen coaching for Die Roten Bullen.

Hoffenheim gets its man

Hoffenheim inked former VfB Stuttgart boss Pellegrino Matarazzo to lead its squad: