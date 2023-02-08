Call the Banners: Bayern Munich might be going full Game of Thrones

Well, this was bound to happen.

Whenever there is a conflict, human nature tends to see people pick a side. At Bayern Munich, the armies might be forming.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), CEO Oliver Kahn, sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić, and — judging by his recent comments — president Herbert Hainer are backing House Nagelsmann in this Bavarian reboot of Game of Thrones:

Kahn and Salihamidžić have full confidence in Nagelsmann. They appointed him as a long-term project, and the recent problems with Neuer will not make them question their plans - as long as Nagelsmann is successful, which starts with the PSG tie.

But who is backing Neuer in this fracas. A humble (LOL) man carrying a sigil displaying a handcrafted, specialty brand of sausages — Uli Hoeneß (per Bild via @iMiaSanMia):

While Kahn and Salihamidžić are supportive of Julian Nagelsmann following the recent events, Uli Hoeneß stands behind Manuel Neuer. Hoeneß is considered a father figure to Neuer since he pushed to sign him in 2011 despite the criticism of many fans. Internally, Hoeneß is perceived as a critical of Julian Nagelsmann. The honorary president has influence on the team through Neuer.

Whither House Müller? House Kimmich (we think we know what side he is on)? House Tom Starke?

It might be time to call the banners (Take this time to remember when Game of Thrones was really good with me and watch the video below).