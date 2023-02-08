Thomas Müller hails Jamal Musiala’s magic goal against Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller cracked wise about teammate Jamal Musiala's superb solo goal against VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday. The veteran attacker, playing alongside the teenage sensation whom he is mentoring, celebrated Musiala's achievement while pointing out just how poorly the opposition reacted.

As Müller said after the game, via @iMiaSanMia:

Thomas Müller on Musiala's goal: "Great, great! Although you have to say: If Wolfsburg do a video session on Monday, that will probably be discussed. Sometimes if you have the feeling you're in majority, like Wolfsburg there in 5 or 6v1, then nobody really goes through" [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/i22lGV1pEH — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 6, 2023

That's one heck of a still picture, isn't it? Musiala glided through more or less the whole of the Wolfsburg defense, with many a defender seemingly caught in indecision over whether or not to press him. As a result, ten-man Bayern punched their way back to an ultimately insurmountable lead — just as the pressure was starting to pile on them.

The slaloming run-and-score had shades of Lionel Messi’s most magical moments, and that’s something Bayern will have a chance to meet face-to-face soon enough with the first of their Champions League clashes against PSG under a week away. But don’t get too carried away about it, reminds Müller.

“The dribbling itself — and I’ve seen Jamal do brilliant moves before — was actually relatively unspectacular,” the Raumdeuter cracked with a smile. “He just ran straight with the ball — if I had dared to do it more often, I might have done it too.”

Well, maybe, Thomas. But this moment? That belonged to Bayern’s soaring young prodigy.

If you'd like to hear more about the game, please check out the post-game podcast! Tom and Schnitzel take you through not only the full drama of the Wolfsburg win but preview Bayern's Champions League prospects against PSG, and more shakeout between club, manager, and player as the Manuel Neuer injury saga threatens to boil over into a seasons-spanning fire.

