Daily Schmankerl: Erling Haaland perfect for Bayern Munich?; Bayern, Liverpool, Manchester United interested in Randal Kolo Muani; Borussia Dortmund attempting to extend Jude Bellingham; Josko Gvardiol to Real Madrid?; and MORE!

Despite some reports to the contrary, Bayern Munich is among the clubs listed as having interest in Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Randal Kolo Muani. Liverpool FC and Manchester United are also said to be keeping an eye on the Frenchman:

Randal Kolo Muani could leave Frankfurt in the summer if the club fails to secure a UCL spot. Bayern, Liverpool & Man United are keeping an eye on the situation. Frankfurt were initially hoping for €80m, but now with Kolo Muani’s performances, they want around €100m.

But...what if there are other options out there? If you are following the Manchester City drama, there is some speculation that the club might have to sell off Erling Haaland to get out of trouble. Here is what 90Min.com had to say about what destination would be best for Haaland if he had to leave:

Perfect for: Bayern Munich Last summer, Bayern Munich lost the king of putting the ball in the back of the net, Robert Lewandowski, who scored 344 goals in 375 games for the Bavarians. Bayern truly do need another player who just scores goals. They’ve got all the tools to get the ball in the box and, with Erling Haaland, they would get a Lewandowski regen who could restore them to their dominance of years gone by.

Sounds like a plan to me!

Mainz 05 has released this season’s version of the Carnival kit. What do you think?

Borussia Dortmund wants to make a run at keeping Jude Bellingham:

Borussia Dortmund are readying their offer to keep Jude Bellingham in Germany for another season, with the player close to deciding on his future, sources have confirmed to 90min. Bellingham’s current deal does not expire until 2025, but BVB have admitted they will sell the player this summer if they do not agree terms on a new contract and he makes it clear he wants to move on. Dortmund ideally want Bellingham to stay in Germany for another season, and to facilitate that they would make him the highest paid player in their history if he signed a new deal - one which would also include a generous release clause. 90min understands that while Bellingham would consider all offers, possible interest from the likes of Chelesa, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain have not yet materialised into talks.

There was a hell of a lot to talk about before we even get to all of the normal drama (questions about Alphonso Davies, different questions about Julian Nagelsmann, etc). So...let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this weekend’s episode:

Grading the winter transfer window.

What has been up with Alphonso Davies?

The world of Julian Nagelsmann, his interactions with the squad, his use of a back three, and more!

This is really nicely done on Union Berlin:

Union Berlin are just and this is all the proof you need ❤️



The food. The drink. The stadium. The fans. The culture.



These are the Iron Ones. Your new favourite club.

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol has reportedly expressed interest in a move to Real Madrid. The cost, however, could prevent Los Blancos from making a move:

Star of Croatia in the World Cup in Qatar, the defender of RB Leipzig considers joining the white team rather than signing a transfer to the Premier League. Valued at more than €80m, both Chelsea and Liverpool have set their sights on the Croatian defender. A free agent in 2027, Gvardiol’s departure from the Red Bulls is valued at more than €100 million. In fact, his clause as of 2024 is set at €110 million, a figure that would make him the most expensive defender in history. But also an appraisal that greatly distances him from the Real Madrid, which does not contemplate investing so much money in a signing of this type.

Manchester United has Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane in its crosshairs for this summer:

Manchester United are planning to sign a new star striker this summer, with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen among their targets.

According to The Times, however, Tottenham Hotspur does not want to sell Kane to another English team, though:

However, Tottenham have decided they do not want to sell Kane to another English club.

In this Flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Schnitzel discuss: