Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva laments loss of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich

Things might not have been going swimmingly between Joao Cancelo and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City before he was sent off on a loan assignment to Bayern Munich, but it does not mean that his old teammates wanted to see him go.

In fact, Bernardo Silva, a player whose own name has been floated in the transfer rumor mill for months, stated that he was “happy” for Cancelo, but “sad” to see him leave Manchester City.

“Happy for him, because it was the path he chose to continue happily in his life. Sad for the team and for me, because I won’t be able to count on him every day. He knows he is a person that I like a lot,” Silva told ELEVEN Portugal (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “But he made the best decision for himself and I’m really happy for him.”

Cancelo’s impact has already been felt at Bayern Munich after consecutive quality performances. As for Silva, a future with FC Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain might be on the way if the latest transfer rumors are to be believed.