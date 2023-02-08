Hanna Glas leaves Bayern Munich for the NWSL’s Kansas City Current

Bayern Munich Frauen defender Hanna Glas is trading Bavaria for Kansas City, according to a report from Fotbol Skanalen. The Swedish international was in the midst of her third season in Munich but still continuing her comeback from injury sustained prior to the season.

She’s looking forward to her new NWSL challenge. “Every game is so tough, and the intensity is really high,” Glas told The Athletic.

Glas played extensively in her first two seasons with Bayern — starting 21 league games in the title-winning 2020-21 squad and sixteen the following year. She leaves with a record of six Bundesliga goals and seven assists — plus two goals and one assist in the Champions League.

Bayern have other injuries still in defense — notably Giulia Gwinn — but have added reinforcements as well, in the form of Tuva Hansen from Norway and Hoffenheim’s Katharina Naschenweng. The latter will only arrive in the summer.

Glas departs immediately and will sign a three-year contract with the NWSL’s Kansas City current, where per the report, she is to be officially unveiled this week. There, Glas will continue her injury rehabilitation and hope to be back in full swing by the summer’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, held in Australia.