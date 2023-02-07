Off the Crossbar: Eintracht Frankfurt’s president suspected of using illegal substances

Using illegal substances is not advisable at all. In the sporting world, using stuff like that will get you in big, big trouble. In the case of Eintracht Frankfurt president Peter Fisher, he was caught red-handed. A report on Hessenschau.de stated that Fisher’s 13-year-old son had been sniffing cocaine with a friend at school which led to a change in his behavior. This was noticed by Mrs. Fisher who then notified the school and authorities.

The cops then searched the apartment where the Fishers live and the sniffer dog found traces of the white powder on Peter’s bedside; the Fishers kept it in such a way that their son was able to get to it.

Anyway, when word got round the Frankfurt office, board spokesman Axel Hellmann said that “he won’t say anything about it, not as a friend, not as a member and not as a club official.” Head coach Oliver Glasner, however, has expressed support.

“If someone is not doing so well, you need someone to stand by you,” Glasner said. “That’s why he has the most support from all of us at the club. Everything else is not our concern.”

If Fisher was indeed guilty of the crime, Bundestag (German federal parliament) sports committee deputy chairman Philip Kramer said that Fisher must vacate his position. “Should the allegations come true, Peter Fischer is unacceptable as president and should make his office available. As President, he has a “special responsibility, also as a role model for young adults.”

“Especially for the many children and young people in the Eintracht teams, the use of drugs is normalized by this incident,” Kramer continued. “Clean sport should not only apply to athletes, but also to officials.”