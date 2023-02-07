 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich reach agreement to sign GK coach Michael Rechner from Hoffenheim

I just hope Neuer warms up to him.

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

After Toni Tapalovic was sacked from his post as Bayern Munich goalkeeper coach (much to Manuel Neuer’s dismay), the club went on the hunt for a new GK coach. They might have found one in the form of Michael Rechner from TSG Hoffenheim.

Per Sky Sport journo Florian Plettenberg (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern have reached an agreement with the Sinsheim club for the 42-year-old coach. The fee that will be paid is in the six-digit range; Rechner is close to current Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, presumably having spent time together when Nagelsmann was Hoffenheim’s coach (Kicker via @iMiaSanMia). A deal is expected to be announced soon and Neuer has been informed of Michael’s arrival.

Given that Rechner is an affiliate of Nagelsmann, the latter should feel more comfortable working with him and I do hope that Neuer gives his new goalkeeper coach a chance. I will say now that I keep saying Rechner’s first name like Dwight Schrute did where he jump scared Steve Carrell’s character.

