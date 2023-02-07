Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller is thrilled to be scoring again

Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Müller hasn’t been quite the same this season. Müller has struggled to maintain his crucial role for the Bavarians with the incredible rise of Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane coming back into form. After Müller was injured and missed several games, some started to doubt if he could reclaim his spot in the squad. Müller though clearly has no intention of fading away.

Sure, Müller hasn’t been quite the same without Robert Lewandowski by his side, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t serve an important purpose to the team. Müller got his first goal in the Bundesliga since September 30th, and couldn’t be any happier.

Müller on his goal: "The ball came at a very good speed, I just had to get my head in. Scoring is always the best feeling you can have on the football pitch. I immediately asked the referee if everything was regular. He immediately gave a thumbs up. Then I was relieved" [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/cHMGbwBEfK — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 6, 2023

You can tell that goal meant a lot to the World Cup winner, and Bayern will rely on him to contribute more goals in the future. Many have been quick to criticize Müller’s performances, but it is clear he needs a true nine alongside him in order to fully thrive. If someone like Harry Kane came in, it would not be surprising to see Müller quickly go back on top.