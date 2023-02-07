Brazzo thinks Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann is one of the best in the business

Speaking to BILD reporter Christian Falk, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić detailed just how happy he is working with coach Julian Nagelsmann. Eyebrows were raised when Bayern paid a record transfer fee for Julian Nagelsmann’s services, recruiting him to succeed sextuple-winning coach Hansi Flick. After all, Nagelsmann is younger than captain Manuel Neuer. Could such a young coach develop into the role of being the coach of the Bavarian giants?

Brazzo seems happy with the progress, though. “Julian and I are in constant contact, I follow his development almost daily.”

Yet doubt persists, over 18 months into Nagelsmann’s tenure. Bayern’s form in recent weeks has been rocky and, inevitably, this has led to the Bavarian coach being under fire.

But Brazzo believes that the young coach has done well during this difficult time. “In the three games without a win at the start of the year, he was calm, confident and analytical. The relationship with the boys is intact.”

The last sentence is interesting, given the amount of reports detailing that things between Nagelsmann and Neuer have been rather strained recently.

But Brazzo’s praise does not end there. “I can say we’re really happy to have Julian. For us, the cooperation is not an annual project, but we see him as a coach with whom we plan for years and want to be successful. He’s incredibly ambitious. There’s hardly another such ambitious young coach in the world.”

That is high praise indeed for the former Hoffenheim manager. Bayern will hope that Nagelsmann can live up to Brazzo’s lofty expectations.