PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates Bayern Munich’s win over VfL Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich have finally won their first Bundesliga game of 2023, overcoming Niko Kovac’s comments and team on the day to win 4-2. It was a hard fought win for the Bavarians and Matthijs de Ligt took to Twitter to celebrate it…so did Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

What?!

Okay, let me explain. De Ligt and Donnarumma were clients of Mino Raiola who was succeeded by Rafaela Pimenta after the former’s passing. That meant both players are her clients. German news outlet Sport Bild clarifies that De Ligt and Donnarumma also have the same social media manager and that the message intended for De Ligt’s account was accidentally posted on Donnarumma’s account. The one on Donnarumma’s account has since been deleted, but Out of Context Football (@nocontextfooty) captured the moment below:

Here is the one on De Ligt’s account:

This is a mishap reminiscent of Joe Hart saying “job done” on his Instagram story after Tottenham Hotspur’s UEFA Europa League game; his Spurs side was knocked out by Dinamo Zagreb player Mislav Orsic’s hat trick for an aggregate score of 3-2. Maybe players (and their PR teams) need to be a bit more mindful when posting on their socials, though none of them come close to Adminho (Bundesliga admin on socials) calling the league “Bumdesliga” or spelling Augsburg’s Polish right-back Robert Gumny’s name as “Gummy” (both on Instagram stories).