Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich not chasing FC Barcelona starlet; Erling Haaland should have signed with Bayern; Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane has his eyes on the prize; Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman recognized for efforts; and MORE!

Falk flexxxes on Fati rumor (@cfbayern)
The rumor linking Bayern Munich to FC Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati was always a little...iffy.
Okay, maybe a lot iffy.
Our guy — Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk — thought so, too, as Falk gave one of his patented Flexxxxes on the rumor. It has been a while since we had a good one of these:
It is NOT TRUE ❌ that @FCBayern is trying to sign Ansu Fati (20) @FCBarcelona this summer— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 6, 2023
As much as we all know that Bayern Munich is in the midst of turning its roster over to a younger generation, Fati did not really seems like he would fill any urgent need. Bayern Munich is already overflowing with wingers.
Haaland’s stat-line vs. Spurs was something else (@WhoScored)
Manchester City dropped a 1-0 decision to Tottenham Hotspur and found no good way to get Erling Haaland involved:
Erling Haaland today:— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 5, 2023
Shots - 0
Touches in the opposition box - 0
Dribbles - 0
️ WS Rating - 6.20 pic.twitter.com/KWfdbCuLWA
Haaland totally should have moved to Bayern Munich instead. In fact, maybe he should reconsider things this summer (especially when this is going on in the background).
Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/hVDs15TS1O— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) February 6, 2023
This made me chuckle, though:
“Should I just call him a bald fraud and get a move to Bayern too?” pic.twitter.com/rHBWoDzRAy— Project Football (@ProjectFootball) February 5, 2023
Keita coming back to Germany (@Plettigoal)
Liverpool and Naby Keita could be heading for a divorce and the midfield might take a look back at Germany for his next stop:
❗️News #Keita: The 27 y/o is on verge to leave #LFC as a free agent in summer! Contract extension unlikely at this stage. Many clubs are interested to sign him. But he won’t join Galatasaray. His return to is not excluded. Regular starter in the last 4 matches. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/DdNHN1Hfhk— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 6, 2023
Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 30 (Bavarian Football Works)
Since the last edition of the Weekend Warm-up, Bayern Munich had another draw (this time against Eintracht Frankfurt), closed out its winter transfer in a scintillating fashion, and picked up a convincing win in the DFB-Pokal over Mainz 05.
In between all of that, there was a ton of news.
In other words, there was a hell of a lot to talk about before we even get to all of the normal drama (questions about Alphonso Davies, different questions about Julian Nagelsmann, etc). So...let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this weekend’s episode:
- A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg, including Niko Kovac’s dig at his old club.
- Grading the winter transfer window.
- What has been up with Alphonso Davies?
- The world of Julian Nagelsmann, his interactions with the squad, his use of a back three, and more!
Kane not focused on transfer rumors (Jan Aage Fjortoft via @iMiaSanMia)
Most Bayern Munich fans are not expecting Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to be wearing a T-Mobile sponsored kit next season — and Kane, himself, is not exactly worried about a move right now, either.
“I’m just here to perform every game and give my all for the badge. We’ll see what happens, but I’m concentrating on this season. We’re in a good position to push forward and that’s what I’m concentrating on,” Kane said.
I still see any Kane-to-Bayern move as a complete pipedream.
Moose, Coman get props for efforts (@WhoScored)
Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala was named to WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:
Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/spkRz5YVXt— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 6, 2023
Meanwhile, Kingsley Coman found his way on to Bild’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:
Kingsley Coman in @BILD's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/0QQhIRb6xE— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 5, 2023
Tillman earns song from Rangers fans (The Scotsman)
It seems that Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman now has a supporter led song at Rangers FC;
‘Oh, oh, oh it’s Malik – give him the ball and he’ll score’ is the song Rangers fans have adopted for the USA international, sang to the tune of Magic by 70s band Pilot, and the 20-year-old is duly delivering. “It’s amazing to always have these fans at your back. I appreciate it and I love it,” he said. “I came here to help the team score goals and assist goals. That’s what I can do, that’s what I like to do. It’s just the way I play. I do want to score so it suits the way I want to play and the coach wants the team to play. But the most important thing is the team’s success. I’m glad that I was able to help and that we got three points in both of the games.”
Bavarian Podcast Works: Flagship Show — Season 5, Episode 32 (Bavarian Football Works)
In this Flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:
- What worked well offensively in the win over Wolfsburg.
- Nagelsmann using a back three and back four against Mainz and Wolfsburg, respectively.
- Bayern’s defensive weak points in Wolfsburg, conceding too many chances.
- Cancelo helping Bayern stay calm and play out of pressure and his overall impact already.
- The small, quick passing triangles.
- Muller’s effectiveness leading the attacking line.
- Pavard’s future prospects.
- Sommer’s integration into the squad.
- The upcoming UCL clash vs. PSG.
- How we feel about Neuer’s comments on Tapalovic’s sacking.
