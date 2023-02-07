Bavarian Loan Works: Tillman scores two, Nübel wins two, and Sabitzer makes Premier League debut

Bayern Munich loanees had a pretty good week this week. Some of the highlights included two goals from Tillman, two wins — including one shutout — for Nübel, a career-high in saves for Leitzig, and a debut for Sabitzer. The only loanee that did not get any playing time this week was Jastremski for Aue. Here is a summary of what everyone else did:

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Nübel had an up and down week, but luckily Monaco came out on top in both matches. For their first match — home to Auxerre — Nübel only recorded on save on the day and let in two goals. Fortunately, his team scored three to make it a 3-2 victory. On Sunday, Monaco travelled to face Clermont Foot. Two early goals and three saves from Nübel were enough to win 2-0.

AS Monaco will host PSG on Saturday — just days before Bayern travels to play PSG in the Champions League.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Tillman scored two goals in two matches for Rangers this week. On Wednesday, Rangers faced Hearts in Edinburgh. Tillman started and played 75 minutes. He scored the second of his team’s three goals, as Rangers cruised to a 3-0 win.

On Saturday, Rangers hosted Ross County. It appeared that Tillman was going to get a rest as he started on the bench. However, he came off the bench in the 11th minute to replace and injured teammate. Shortly before halftime Tillman scored the match’s opening goal. Rangers went on to win 2-1.

Rangers will host Championship side Patrick Thistle in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

England - Premier League

Marcel Sabitzer is the only player on loan in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer - Manchester United

Sabitzer was loaned to Manchester United on the last day before the Transfer Window closed. He started on the bench, but made his debut in the 81st minutes of United’s match against Crystal Palace — becoming the first Austrian to ever play for Manchester United. In his short time on the field, Sabitzer helped a 10-man United keep a 2-1 lead and earn all three points at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will play Leeds twice in Premier play this week, at home on Wednesday and away on Sunday.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City

Leitzig had a career day against Manchester City on Saturday, recording 15 saves in the match. Unfortunately, this was not enough as Leicester still fell 2-0. This is now three losses in a row, including two losses to Manchester City. Even though Leicester have not been able to win, Leitzig is showing Europe what she can do.

Leicester City WFC will travel to face Liverpool on Sunday.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Dutch Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic - Vitesse

Vidovic started on the bench as Vitesse travelled to play FC Emmen. Coming off the bench in the 77th minute up 2-1, Vidovic was not able to help his team get an insurance goal. during his time on the field, he was unable to create and chances and only had one shot that was off target. Emmen equalized in the 87th minute and the match ended 2-2.

Vitesse will host FC Utrecht on Saturday.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh and Regensburg got off to a strong start against Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday. In just the second minute, Singh recorded an assist in the opening goal for Regensburg. In his first start this season, Singh had the assist, three chances created, two shots (off target) and a yellow card before being subbed off in the 87th minute. Unfortunately the quick start was not enough for Regensburg as Bielefeld would go on to win 3-1.

Regensburg will travel to Nürnberg on Saturday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Arrey-Mbi started and played all 90 minutes of Hannover’s 2-0 loss at St. Pauli. Despite the result, Arrey-Mbi had a great match. He completed 89% of his passes and filled the stat sheet with multiple clearances, recoveries, interceptions and blocks. Interestingly, although he didn’t even get a shot off, he is credited with 0.68 xG.

Hannover will host Paderborn on Saturday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Jamie Lawrence started on the bench for Magdeburg as they hosted Karlsruher SC on Sunday. He entered the match in the 89th minute and only recorded a single touch — a misplayed pass from an aerial dual won. Magdeburg scored a late equalizer deep in stoppage time to make it 1-1.

Magdeburg will travel to face Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni started and played the full 90 minutes for Saarbrücken as they hosted league leaders: Elversberg. An early red card for Saarbrücken proved costly for the home side as Elversberg went on to win 4-0. Unfortunately 3. Liga stats aren’t as comprehensive, so we don’t know what Cuni did during his 90 minutes of the field. It is good to see him go the distance though.

Saarbrücken will travel to face Borussia Dortmund II on Saturday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was not in the 18-man squad for Aue’s 3-1 road defeat to VfL Osnabrück.

Aue will next play Waldhof Mannheim at home on Friday.