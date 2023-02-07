 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brazzo says Bayern Munich has to rely on everything, but finances to compete with the likes of Chelsea

Chelsea is spending like crazy.

1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup: Round of 16 Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The financial fairness of football has been broken for quite some time.

How broken is it? Well, to Bayern Munich it is fractured to the point where the club cannot rely on trying to outbid other clubs for top talent — particularly Chelsea FC.

Chelsea, of course, has went absolutely off-the-rails in spending this season:

For Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, the numbers are, well, stupid.

“That sounds crazy. For us, such sums are unimaginable. Even though we occasionally have the chance to get a top player into the Bundesliga, we have to work out exactly how we can refinance that,” Salihamidžić said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It is simply not possible for FC Bayern to refinance more than €600 million. We know we can’t compete financially with clubs like Chelsea. But we also know how attractive FC Bayern is to players with its style of play, its success, its history and environment,”

Success, history, and environment still do count for something. There is no doubt about that, but as Wu-Tang Clan once belted out, “Cash Rules Everything Around Me.”

For Bayern Munich’s sake, hopefully those non-financial reasons to play for the club continue to weight heavily in the decision-making of players around the world.

