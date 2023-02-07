Brazzo says Bayern Munich has wanted Joao Cancelo for over four years

Patience is key in life...and in the world of football transfers as well, apparently. This much we learned as Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić talked to @cfbayern, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, about the successful loan signing of João Cancelo from Josep “Pep” Guardiola’s Manchester City this past transfer window.

After all, as Brazzo explains, the Portuguese had been on Bayern’s rader for many years now. “After the transfer was done, we thought about how long we’ve been considering João. It was over four years. A transfer was never possible before. Either the position was filled at the time or we didn’t have the money. Our persistence paid off.”

But finally, the stars aligned for Bayern and Cancelo. So, in order to seize the opportunity, neither side hesitated for an instant. “We had many conversations with his agent Jorge Mendes, he knew how much I appreciate the player. When it was clear that Cancelo was on the market, I got the signal last Sunday. Since both sides already knew a lot about each other’s ideas, the deal went very quickly.”

Interestingly, Brazzo also addressed Bayern’s option to buy the former Juventus player at the end of the loan, set at a whopping 70 million euros. Given Cancelo will be 29 once Bayern have the option to trigger the clause in the summer and that this fee would make Cancelo one of the three most expensive transfers in Bayern’s history, the buy option may come across as rather exorbitant. Brazzo, at first, downplays that conundrum. “We’re playing with open cards. The most important thing is that João feels comfortable in Munich and can perform in the second half of the season.”

But it is clear Bayern’s sporting director has spared at least a few thoughts about Cancelo’s future at Bayern. “However, we also made it clear to him that this fee is difficult for us to imagine in the next few years. But I also learned that if all sides absolutely want a solution, we can manage it in the end. He knows he’s been one of our dream signings for years.”

It’s taken four years for Cancelo to arrive. It’s not likely that Brazzo would let him go now without a fight.