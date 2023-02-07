Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: 2023 Champions League Round of 16 first leg full coverage

It’s time for the UCL knockouts! With Bayern Munich reeling from a bout of poor form, this game vs Paris Saint-Germain comes at a bad time. The last time these two sides met, the tie ended in a 3-3 draw with the French side going through on away goals. The players will doubtless remember that moment and be looking forward to some revenge, but it’ll be tough.

Bayern will miss their #1 keeper, #1 central defender, and erstwhile #1 right-back for this game, plus Sadio Mane and potentially even a few other players. While PSG themselves don’t seem to be doing too hot either, in the likes of Messi, Neymar, and Verratti they have all the tools to hurt this team on the pitch.

