Thomas Muller says Marcel Sabitzer’s Bayern Munich chapter not over yet

On deadline day of the winter transfer window, Marcel Sabitzer was loaned out to Manchester United from Bayern Munich mainly due to the fact that Christian Eriksen had sustained a serious ankle injury in their recent 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup.

Eriksen will now be sidelined likely for the remainder of the season, so Erik ten Hag was in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, and Sabitzer fit the billing perfectly for what he was looking for. Not to mention, Sabitzer wasn’t too pleased with his lack of minutes at Bayern under Julian Nagelsmann and was more than ready to pounce at the opportunity of the loan spell when it presented itself.

For now, since there is no option for United to buy Sabitzer at the end of the loan spell, Bayern can monitor how he does in the Northwest of England to help better determine what their long-term plans are for the Austrian international. If he performs well, his market value will only increase, meaning Bayern could offload him for a considerable transfer fee, or keep him around and work him into the fray.

However, the arrival of Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig this summer will surely decrease his chances of going on to become a mainstay in Nagelsmann’s starting lineup decisions, while also having to compete with both Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. The prospects don’t look too good for Sabitzer, even if he really has a strong tenure with United in the Premier League.

Despite Sabitzer’s current situation, former teammate Thomas Muller still feels that there is still a future for the midfielder at Bayern after his loan spell with Manchester United. “Bayern in its current form may be the bigger organization but Manchester is a big name making a comeback. Sabitzer is a good guy and a very good player. He’ll be back in the summer, this chapter is not over yet,” he said to Az’s Maximilian Koch.

While Muller might have the faith, it’s hard to see Sabitzer fitting back into an already packed midfield at Bayern going into next season, but Nagelsmann would certainly be open to being pleasantly surprised. He’s already very much familiar with both Laimer and Sabitzer, which is something that could help the latter’s case if he has a strong stint in Manchester before returning to Munich.