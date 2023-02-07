Uli Hoeneß not worried as Bayern Munich’s goalkeeping battle looms...should he be?

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Yann Sommer’s move from Borussia Mönchengladbach to Bayern Munich this January transfer window. One of the main criticisms thrown at Bayern is that there are too many goalkeepers now at the club, a problem which will come to a head in the summer.

Though Sommer will be the starting goalkeeper in the short term future, Bayern’s No.1 Manuel Neuer is slated to be back by the summer and it’s unlikely that Sommer or Neuer would agree to sit on the bench for the other. Furthermore, Alexander Nübel will return from his loan at AS Monaco in the summer as well. A scenario where a three-way fight to be Bayern’s first choice goalkeeper ensues is not a hard one to imagine.

But member of the board Uli Hoeneß didn’t agree in an interview with Sport1, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “I think it’s strange that the problems of June are discussed in January. It was necessary to find the best solution for the next six months. Yann Sommer is the optimal solution at the moment,” he said of the ifs and maybes.

Hoeneß wants to continue to observe Neuer’s condition before jumping to any conclusions. “Everything else with Nübel and Ulreich will be seen in June when we know more about Manuel’s condition. Bayern are happy to have a goalkeeper in Yann Sommer who is now solving our problems. I would urge patience.”

Neuer’s recent comments about the unexpected sacking of goalkeeper coach Toni Tapalovic placed even more scrutiny on Neuer’s future. I could be more than just Neuer’s recovery from his injury that the club might have to worry about.

For the moment, Julian Nagelsmann is also keeping tabs on Neuer’s recovery and how it is progressing as well.

“I’m in contact with him. We talk every day. He’s working a lot in the weight room and has to work a lot on other things. He’s here every day. Of course I hope he’ll be available again soon, no doubt about that,” Nagelsmann said at a recent press conference.

As it now stands, there could be three viable starting candidates at Bayern Munich next season, plus an established backup in Sven Ulreich. Clearly, tensions will run high if all can compete for the job during the summer. How that will affect team chemistry and the mood in the locker room will be fascinating to watch.

It is wise to wait until one has all the available information before making a decision. But planning ahead is crucial as well. And with that battle brewing on the horizon, who knows what Bayern has planned and if it will be an adequate solution.