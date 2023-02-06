Herbert Hainer latest Bayern Munich exec to lambast Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer became the latest club executive to hammer team captain Manuel Neuer for his recent comments regarding the club and its handling of former goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic.

“It’s incomprehensible and disappointing for us that Manuel did not seek the way to us, but directly went public. I’m more disappointed than angry, because I would have thought that Manuel – who has been with us for so long – has so much trust in us and would come to us first to discuss it,” Hainer told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I 100% support what Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić said. We will now sit down with him and work through everything calmly and professionally. The most important thing now is that Manuel gets well again and can play. And then we’ll see.”

Things seem serious...and calculated, but how bad could this get and is it a scenario where Bayern Munich would seek to sever ties with Neuer via terminating his contract?

Hainer said that option is not on the table.

“There was absolutely no question of terminating the contract. Manuel is our player and has a contract. This is not how FC Bayern works. At our club, we clarify things like that internally and that is what makes our club special and strong,” Hainer said.