Could Julian Nagelsmann strip Manuel Neuer’s captaincy in favor of Joshua Kimmich at Bayern Munich?

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann might be mulling a change for the team captain position for the 2023/24 season.

Manuel Neuer’s recent statements regarding the dismissal of former goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic have reportedly irked some within the front office, along with some vocal alumni.

Now, there could be some fallout:

Joshua Kimmich could become Bayern captain next season. Nagelsmann didn’t rule out that Neuer may be stripped of the captaincy. Kimmich is considered the designated next captain at the club and is Nagelsmann’s first contact person in the team, which Neuer was critical of.

Kimmich has long been rumored to be the next in line to wear the arm band, but it is very questionable whether he — or anyone else — would want to take that position if Neuer remains with the club (which itself is in doubt).

Whatever the case, a misstep with this move, could put some friction within a locker room, which is widely perceived to be pretty stable.