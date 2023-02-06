Lothar Matthäus wants Manuel Neuer stripped of Bayern Munich captaincy

The drama between Manuel Neuer and Bayern Munich is still going strong, fueled by the sacking of Neuer’s friend and supporter Toni Tapalovic, prompting the 36-year-old goalkeeper to give an interview with comments aimed directly at the club. The front office weren’t amused, neither is Lothar Matthäus, who said that Neuer should not be the captain going forward.

Lothar said on Sky Deutschland via Goal.com that he was not happy with the goalie’s antics and therefore called for the captaincy to be given to someone else. “Manuel Neuer is no longer acceptable as Bayern captain,” Lothar fumed. “He skied negligently and is now giving an unauthorized interview where he vehemently attacks the club. Hadn’t he said a few weeks ago that no one was above the club? And now this.”

Lothar continued his scathing attack on the former Schalke man by saying that he was irked by Neuer’s exaggeration in his interview (“My heart was ripped out”, “Most brutal thing I’ve experienced”, etc.).

“What bothered me a lot about Manuel’s interview is the exaggerated choice of words,” the 61-year-old continued. “His heart was torn out. With all understanding: no one died, no child is seriously ill, it is the separation of an employee to whom he was very close.”