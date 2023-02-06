Bayern Munich 4 - VfL Wolfsburg 2: Media player ratings

What a game that was. Bayern Munich delivered a 4-2 win over VfL Wolfsburg that felt half like a trouncing, half like a lucky steal. For context, this is a Niko Kovač-coached Wolfsburg side that has been racing up the Bundesliga table over the last ten games — a 7-3-0 streak that came to an unceremonious halt against the Bavarians.

But this game had everything. The drama, the fast start, the cards — yellow and red — the first half sub, the saves. The disallowed goal. Even appearances for the Bayern young guns!

We’ve even got both Bild and kicker posting their ratings via @iMiaSanMia afterwards, so let’s dive into how the German media received things.

Bild hands out 5s to Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies — deservedly. Kimmich put himself under the cosh with an unnecessary lash out in the first half, and at least two tactical foul type situations accumulated into his second yellow just 55 minutes into the game.

With João Cancelo bombing up the right flank, Davies had a more reserved role (though he also got forward) and looked a fish out of water. Frequently the outlet for Bayern’s awkward, under-pressure build-out, Davies was especially loose with his touch and his passes into the center of the field, many of which were intercepted. His night was epitomized late on when he could have slid Mathys Tel clean through on goal for Bayern’s fifth, but way overcooked it to reach keeper Koen Casteels instead. The Canadian superstar will have better nights, we’re sure of it.

Speaking of Cancelo, it was a second game and a second assist. And for a second game in a row, he delivered a beaut that left probably more than one Bayern fan saying, “so that’s what a cross looks like.” The fullback gets 2.5 (kicker) and 2 (Bild) — very notable!

Kingsley Coman’s early contributions are recognized, but probably not even to an extent that do them justice. An absolute peach of a goal — and then a cross that Thomas Müller will practically want an assist for.

Yann Sommer (4s both) gets dragged here, but the Swiss international had a good day in the Bayern goal, no? It's a wonder Wolfsburg didn't score more. That's part down to luck (Ridle Baku’s header) and part down to his reaction saves.

Huzzah for a Paul Wanner cameo! Things got hairy there at the end but it’s vital for the youngster to dip his toe more and more into the senior team waters for Die Roten.

What did you think of these ratings? And if you’d like to hear more, please check out the post-game podcast! Tom and Schnitzel take you through not only the full drama of the Wolfsburg win but preview Bayern’s Champions League prospects against PSG, and more shakeout between club, manager, and player as the Manuel Neuer injury saga threatens to boil over into a seasons-spanning fire. Listen below or on Spotify!

As always, we appreciate your support!