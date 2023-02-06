Christophe Galtier unfazed by Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann’s comments

A few days ago, Paris Saint-Germain lost Kylian Mbappé and Sergio Ramos to injury, with the former confirmed out for their massive Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. Given that the Bavarians have their own injury woes, Mbappé missing the first game is seen by many as a huge boost and could give Bayern the chance to kill off the tie before the second leg. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann downplayed the injury and said that Mbappé will play, which was neither confirmed nor denied by PSG coach Christophe Galtier.

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured the words of the French manager who said that he just read Nags’ words and won’t elaborate on it further. “I don’t have to answer him. I’ve read his comments, that’s all. It’s not the style of the club and it’s not my style at all,” Galtier said.

Granted that this is the biggest match-up in the UCL Round of 16 (apart from maybe Liverpool vs Real Madrid, but that’s a Madrid walkover), both coaches seem to be playing mind games to outsmart each other. Bayern are looking to avenge their narrow elimination in the Quarterfinals in 2021 while PSG look like they need more than that win to redeem themselves after the 2020 Final loss. This will be an interesting match-up.