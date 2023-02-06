Are Julian Nagelsmann and Joshua Kimmich too close at Bayern Munich?

Right now, Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer’s relationship with the club is strained at best, but the interpersonal dynamics between Neuer and manager Julian Nagelsmann might be just as big of an issue per kicker’s Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

The relationship between Nagelsmann and Neuer has already been strained before the dismissal of Tapalović. Among other things, because the coach prefers (Joshua) Kimmich as his first point of contact. The sacking of Tapalović now makes the relationship difficult to repair. Some teammates showed solidarity with Manuel Neuer following his recent interview. The captain enjoys huge appreciation in the dressing room. Neuer’s plan remains to get back on the pitch next season as #1, he’s not thinking about leaving or retiring.

For his part, Nagelsmann addressed the situation after the match, but was very vague about how things might move forward when asked about taking back the captain’s armband from Neuer.

“I’m not thinking about that. I know this question is being asked because of the interview. But it’s not a question to answer now. Manu’s task now is to get fit. We’ll wait and see,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Holzner also indicated that Nagelsmann’s issues with Robert Lewandowski last season and now with Neuer, at least one other key veteran is monitoring how this all shakes out — Thomas Müller:

A year ago, Robert Lewandowski also had problems with Nagelsmann and went public with his criticism. Now it’s Manuel Neuer, two of Bayern’s biggest players in recent years who worked under several coaches. Thomas Müller is observing the situation closely.

Should things sour between Nagelsmann and the team, you would be hard-pressed to think that Bayern Munich will let go of the coach before the season ends. Why? Because, per Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), it will cost a whole lot more than if they wait until the offseason:

Julian Nagelsmann has a clause in his contract that guarantees him an ‘exorbitantly high compensation’ if he’s dismissed within the first two seasons. From 1 July 2023, the compensation fee becomes significantly lower.

Will things get that bad in the triangle of power between Neuer, Nagelsmann, and the club? Stay tuned...