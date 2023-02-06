 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Niko Kovac cites “individual quality” as obstacle in loss to Bayern Munich

The former Bayern Munich boss saw his team outgunned.

Former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac only needed to look up and down his roster sheet to realize his Wolfsburg squad might be at a disadvantage against Bayern Munich.

Still, the coach was not deterred by his team’s effort in what he considered a very “unlucky” result.

“Bayern scored three goals from their first two shots, because Kingsley’s was a cross not a shot. I think we were very unlucky to lose today. Their individual quality made the difference,” said Kovac (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kovac’s squad did show some fight and resilience, but as the manager pointed out, Bayern Munich’s talent helped pave the way for an early 3-0 advantage that proved to be insurmountable for the Wolves.

Still, Wolfsburg showed that it is not to be taken lightly. Kovac has made a positive impact on the team and should help keep the squad in the running for a top-six position in the Bundesliga throughout the Rückrunde.

