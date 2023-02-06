Julian Nagelsmann praises Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, Joao Cancelo after Wolfsburg win

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann had a lot to like during his team’s 4-2 victory over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, but the boss noted two players in particular, who stood out — Jamal Musiala and Joao Cancelo.

“Jamal played a very good game, just like against Mainz in the Pokal, and worked hard. He scored a very important goal. I’m very happy with him,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As for Cancelo, Nagelsmann fawned over the Manchester City loanee.

“Another good performance. He gives us a very good creativity and variability. He can play in many formations and cross with both feet. He’s a player who does a lot of good for us and that’s why he started the last two games,” Nagelsmann said.

The boss will have an interesting choice to make once the squad is fully healthy. With Cancelo, Benjamin Pavard, and Noussair Mazraoui all as viable options, Nagelsmann will certainly have no shortage of options.