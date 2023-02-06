Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller satisfied with Wolfsburg victory

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller did not like that his squad let Wolfsburg back into the game, but came away satisfied nonetheless as the Bavarians defeated Wolfsburg 4-2.

Müller played only 60 minutes, but made a massive impact in the match. Müller had a goal, completed 97% of his passes, and only lost possession four times. It was a very efficient match for the Raumdeueter.

“We were made to work today despite the comfortable early lead. We conceded the 3-1 just before the break. You know that with every goal conceded things will get tight. In the second half, the red card didn’t exactly make it easier for us,” Müller told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Jamal (Musiala)’s 4-1 goal was extremely important. In the end we had to work for it. You could see that we had this desire to win. We had a perfect start, but we also have a lot of room for improvement. In the end we take the three points. I think it was deserved.”

Müller’s return to the starting XI has absolutely been beneficial to the squad. Will he remain there? You would be hard-pressed to think otherwise after the uptick in the team’s performance.