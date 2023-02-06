Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich finally to get downtime, thanks to “soft” red card

As expected, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich did not hold back his thoughts about being sent off for being issues his second yellow card of the match during the second half of Bayern Munich’s 4-2 victory over Wolfsburg.

Kimmich’s second booking occurred in the 54th minute, which certainly impacted the game.

“I don’t know if he has to give a yellow card for that. That was rather soft. It wasn’t a conscious action on my part to prevent the counterattack. I didn’t want to commit a foul,” Kimmich told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kimmich, however, was a bit perturbed at himself for even being in that position to begin with. In the 34th minute, Kimmich was booked for arguing — which he said he deserved.

“It was absolutely stupid. I got carried away and let myself get provoked,” Kimmich said.

Now, Kimmich will get some much-needed rest because of his upcoming suspension. It might not be the way some fans have wanted him to take a seat, but it will get the job done for reducing some of the wear-and-tear that Kimmich has been accumulating.