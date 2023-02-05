Bavarian Podcast Works S5E32: Reacting to the win over VfL Wolfsburg, previewing the UCL vs. PSG and the Neuer drama

There was no shortage of talking points from Bayern Munich’s 4-2 win at VfL Wolfsburg, as it was an encounter that and just about everything; goals, yellow cards, a red card, lots of chances for both sides, penalty claims, flaring tempers from Maxence Lacroix after being subbed at the half hour mark, and more. A semi-unintentional brace from Kingsley Coman, a header from Thomas Muller and a sublime solo effort from Jamal Musiala rounded out the three points for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, seeing that goals from substitute Jakub Kaminski and a second half strike from Mattias Svanberg were merely consolations, though they did put Bayern on their heels after Joshua Kimmich’s sending off in the 54th minute.

The win was Bayern’s first in the Bundesliga in 2023, snapping what was a run of three consecutive straight draws to start the calendar year against RB Leipzig, FC Koln, and Eintracht Frankfurt, but earlier in the week, they had routed Mainz 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal when Nagelsmann used a back three system. He reverted to a back four for Wolfsburg, but Yann Sommer wasn’t able to get his first league clean sheet with Bayern since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach.

While there were plenty of positives to take away from the Wolfsburg win, there’s still a lot that needs to improve before the first leg in the Champions League round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain in two week’s time. They still might be without Kylian Mbappe for the first leg of the tie, but they still boast one of the best attacks in all of Europe, and Bayern’s current defensive record doesn’t exactly bode well for that in terms of keeping PSG out of the back of the net.

Not to mention, with the Toni Tapalovic sacking and the Manuel Neuer interview happening in quick succession, on the heels of Serge Gnabry spending a weekend getaway at Paris fashion week, there’s been a lot of off-pitch distractions for FC Hollywood.

In this Flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

What worked well offensively in the win over Wolfsburg.

Nagelsmann using a back three and back four against Mainz and Wolfsburg, respectively.

Bayern’s defensive weak points in Wolfsburg, conceding too many chances.

Cancelo helping Bayern stay calm and play out of pressure and his overall impact already.

The small, quick passing triangles.

Muller’s effectiveness leading the attacking line.

Pavard’s future prospects.

Sommer’s integration into the squad.

The upcoming UCL clash vs. PSG.

How we feel about Neuer’s comments on Tapalovic’s sacking.

