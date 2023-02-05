Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann unfazed by drop in form for Alphonso Davies

The 2022/23 season has not been the most consistent one for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian star has scuffled and been error prone at various points and people are starting to take notice — including Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Davies, who was credited with an assist on Kingsley Coman’s opening goal during Bayern Munich’s 4-2 win over Wolfsburg, struggled with his passing accuracy at times against the Wolves (77%) and also lost possession 22 times, but that does not mean Nagelsmann is ready to bench him.

Like any young player, Davies is going to have his ups and downs — and Nagelsmann understands that. The boss also does not think Davies is sputtering from being overused, either.

“I don’t think he’s being overplayed. At his age, it’s normal not to play at your highest level all the time. There are phases where not everything works well. He’ll be back to his level,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Most Bayern Munich fans are very confident of that. A rough stretch does not defined a career.