Four observations from a bizarre 4-2 victory for Bayern Munich over VfL Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich made it so much harder for themselves than it needed to be. While the second yellow card for Joshua Kimmich wasn’t fully warranted, Bayern asked for trouble and almost paid the price. Here are four observations from the game:

Playing out of the back was a problem

Niko Kovac knows a thing or two about Bayern; he coached plenty of the players not too long ago. He knows some of the players are not particularly press resistant. That turned out to be the case although I am more inclined to say that switching between different systems at the back may have led to some confusion at the back, too. Bayern misplaced passes trying to play out from the back time and time again when pressed; a better front line than that of Wolfsburg would have definitely punished them.

Defending wide areas is not optional

We saw Wolfsburg go to the by-line and send passes in or send crosses in from wide areas; Bayern defended the central areas but barely defended the wide areas. They got away with it today but better teams (PSG) will punish Bayern for allowing so many crosses and passes into the box.

Thoughts on Kingsley Coman, Joao Cancelo and Dayot Upamecano

Coman, when fit, is perhaps Bayern’s best winger. It is no surprise he scored two of Bayern’s goals today. Bayern is simply more effective when Coman is on the pitch. The man who set up his second, Joao Cancelo had another good game. Cancelo’s crossing is world class; this loan deal is a smart move by Bayern.

Upamecano’s absence was felt today. The back-line froze at times without him. He didn’t cover himself in glory against Mainz necessarily but he has been Bayern’s best defender this season.

The offense is beginning to click

Even when the defense isn’t working, as long as Bayern is efficient up front, they always have a chance to win. The offense has now generated eight goals in the last two games with relatively low xGs. Long may this continue!

Let us know your thoughts and, as always, thank you for reading!