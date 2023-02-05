Match awards from Bayern Munich’s thrilling 4-2 win at VfL Wolfsburg

Nineteen minutes was all it took at the Volkswagen stadium. Bayern Munich’s talisman Thomas Müller’s clean header became the third ball to get past a dismayed Koen Caasteels. Julian Nagelsmann’s Roten were everything Niko Kovač’s Wölfe were not. Effective, ruthless, and game deciding.

No Bundesliga win during 2023? No problem. Seven injured players? Don’t worry about it. Red card after 54 minutes? No stress.

Bayern always bounces back. Here’s the match awards from today’s game.

Jersey Swap: Ridle Baku

Wolfsburg created plenty of offensive chances — and should have utilised them better. Many of them originated from their right-hand side. Ridle Baku had a solid game, and he should have had a least a beautiful assist if it wasn’t for a horrible finish by the Swede, the Malmö native Mattias Svanberg. Baku made innovative runs, dangerous crosses, and really should have scored himself in the second half.

Special shout-out to my compatriot for getting his goal in the end. Brä där Mattias!

Der Kaiser: João Cancelo

A very solid start for the new loanee from Manchester City. João fits the Nagelsmann philosophy to a tee. Offensively creative and hard-working, he has already made a difference for his new team with his crossing ability. Second game, second assist.

He was one of the few bright spots in a yet again shaky Bayern defense. Wolfsburg attacked well in the first half — and should have had more than one goal to show for it.

Fußballgott: Jamal Musiala’s solo-run

A tough award to give out, as there were no clearly worthy candidates.

Jamal Musiala looked relatively quiet throughout the game. But his tenth Bundesliga goal of the season proved what a massive talent he is. It killed off the game and deserves a special shout-out.

Der Bomber: Thomas Müller

A good showing from the 33-year-old talisman. The only player on the pitch that won the Bundesliga with Bayern ten titles ago, Müller proved that he brings value to a first team eleven. Dangerous in the box, predictably creative outside of it — Müller had a soild 427th Bundesliga game.

Meister of the Match: Kingsley Coman

This award should go to the player that was a game-changing factor. Arguably, Kingsley Coman was already that after just twelve minutes. With an innocent cross and a sublime volley, the Paris native laid out his argument for why he should be starting soon against his hometown club, PSG, in the Champions League. His performance and those two crisp early goals epitomised Bayern Munich: effective, ruthless, and game deciding. For a Bavarian team that is experiencing slight pressure lately, Coman’s commanding performance couldn’t have come at a better time.

What did you think of our award selection? Who else deserves a shout?