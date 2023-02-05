Niko Kovac expecting massive challenge from Bayern Munich

Former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac made some comments earlier in the week implying that Munich might not be the toughest place these days.

In or out of context, it did not matter...there was a perception floating around on what he might have meant. At his press conference ahead of the match, Kovac walked those statements back.

“There are more enjoyable tasks than taking on Bayern at the moment. The individual quality in their squad is extraordinary. Bayern are the best team in the league away from home, that’s a fact. You need a really good day and a bit of luck to beat them,” Kovac told Wölfe TV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kovac said his staff looked at Bayern Munich’s recent form and said any thought of the Bavarians going through a crisis is way off-base.

“We’ve looked at their last three games. Bayern were the better team in all three. Not all their shots went in, but they still created many clear-cut chances. If one or two more had led to goals, they would have won comfortably. In that respect, we’re not fooled by those three draws. We know what we have to expect. Bayern are still favorites for the title,” said Kovac. “Even though we’re up against the toughest opponents in the league, we still have to defend well, be compact, make the most of our transitions and try to keep possession as well as possible. We have to show a good mentality and believe we can get something.”