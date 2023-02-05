Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

Bayern Munich have not won a game since November, which is a pretty long streak for a club of this stature. Ignore the World Cup in the middle, we don’t talk about that. With Union Berlin winning against Mainz on Saturday, the Bavarians have fallen to second place in the league standings once AGAIN. Failure to secure three points here would be a huge blow to the team’s title hopes.

Julian Nagelsmann has a tough job ahead of him. Per reports, Dayot Upamecano, Ryan Gravenberch, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting all missed the final training session before the game, making their participation doubtful. If they all get ruled out, then Bayern will have no less than EIGHT players out injured vs Wolfsburg, a staggering number for any team. In that case, the onus will fall on the existing stars — guys like Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich — plus new arrivals like Yann Sommer and Joao Cancelo to make the difference.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany

Time: 5:30 pm local time, 11:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

