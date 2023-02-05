Dutch (Win)Mill: Daley Blind talks about the Dutch connections at Bayern Munich

Daley Blind has done well so far since transferring to Bayern Munich in the winter. The 32-year-old is just the third Dutchman to move to Munich this season. The Rekordmeister have had a successful run with Dutch players and Blind was asked to name at least five of them in an interview that was provided to BFW by Bundesliga.com

“Nous [Mazraoui, probably due to Ajax ties], Matthijs [de Ligt] already. Ryan [Gravenberch], [Mark] van Bommel, Arjen Robben. I think [Edson] Braafheid was here. [Eljero] Elia was here. Did I miss one? Roy Makaay,” Blind enumerated.

As said earlier, Matthijs de Ligt is one of Blind’s teammates here at Bayern with whom Blind has a great relationship with since their time together from Ajax. “We have a really good relationship, on and off the pitch. We know each other quite well from our Ajax time; we both played in the center.”

“I think we did really well together, played together in the Champions League as well,” Blind continues. “He’s a big talent. He’s very strong, also very good with his feet on the ball, very quick. I think he has everything a modern defender needs. I think he’s exactly where he needs to be.”

Blind linked up with three former Ajax players in Munich: De Ligt, Ryan Gravenberch, and Noussair Mazraoui. Those three were surprised that he was now their teammate (in a good way) but were happy to have Daley on board. “They were surprised – I think like many people. But they were happy for me. We know each other very well, we had a good connection already at Ajax. They were very happy for me. It was good,” said Blind.