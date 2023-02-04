Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

With three draws from three games, Bayern Munich are not looking too hot in the Bundesliga right now. Niko Kovac even went so far as to say that Union Berlin are harder to beat right now. Of course he quickly walked back that statement, but not before Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller had taken notice.

So, what can be done? Well, ideally, Bayern can go to Wolfsburg and demolish them with a performance so dominant that Kovac goes crawling back to whatever yacht club he came from. Or maybe we’ll just take a win, any kind of win, especially with all the injuries and absentees at the moment.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.