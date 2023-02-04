 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Reminder Our Weekend Warm-up Podcast is live and also has the Preview of Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg included! Click to listen to it on Spotify!

Filed under:

  • Stream
SV Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash against Wolfsburg right here!

Contributors: Ineednoname and CSmith1919
/ new

With three draws from three games, Bayern Munich are not looking too hot in the Bundesliga right now. Niko Kovac even went so far as to say that Union Berlin are harder to beat right now. Of course he quickly walked back that statement, but not before Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller had taken notice.

So, what can be done? Well, ideally, Bayern can go to Wolfsburg and demolish them with a performance so dominant that Kovac goes crawling back to whatever yacht club he came from. Or maybe we’ll just take a win, any kind of win, especially with all the injuries and absentees at the moment.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

4 Total Updates Since
Feb 2, 2023, 9:00am CET

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works