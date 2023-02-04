Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn fires off retort to Manuel Neuer

It sure seems like Bayern Munich and Manuel Neuer are headed for a divorce.

After Neuer’s explosive interview with The Athletic that dropped earlier on Friday, it seems like tensions are running high. Neuer hit on many topics, including the club’s unceremonious dumping of former goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic.

Specifically, Neuer had this to say:

“That blow hit me extremely hard,” said Neuer. “I was told by the club officials. It came out of nowhere. For Toni, too. I didn’t understand that at all. It really knocked me down. Toni was always a team player with us, everyone saw it that way. He wasn’t working for me for eleven and a half years, but for the entire goalkeeper group, for the coaching staff and for the club. We were always able to separate work and private life. I understand that it might sound like I’m not being objective or not believable, but I can really tell the difference.”

While not exactly inflammatory, it was enough to get the point across — and the Bayern Munich brass was not amused. CEO Oliver Kahn dropped a response that indicated as much.

”What Manuel said in parts of these two interviews in connection with Toni Tapalović’s release does not do justice to him as captain or to the values ​​of FC Bayern! In addition, his statements come at the wrong time because we have very important games ahead,” Kahn told the German Press Agency (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

That’s not all. Bild is reporting now that Neuer “will face consequences...at least a fine” for the interview (via @iMiaSanMia). Things might get very interesting, very quickly.