Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola sounds ready to let Joao Cancelo walk

When Bayern Munich was able to bring in Joao Cancelo from Manchester City on a loan near the transfer window deadline, many fans and pundits already started to break down ways that the Bavarians would be able to keep the outside-back on a permanent basis.

Interestingly, it does not seem like Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will stand in the way of that kind of move.

“First of all, I wish him the very best in his four months at Bayern. Next season, I don’t know what happens. An incredible figure in the last two Premier League titles we won. In the last years, he has been one of the players with more minutes at Manchester City. He needs to play to be happy, we decided to let him go to Munich. He wants to play every single game and hopefully he can in Munich,” Guardiola said at his press conference on Friday per City Xtra (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). If Bayern Munich want João, it’s because he’s an exceptional player. I won’t say a bad word, his work ethic, passion, skills. Everyone knows it.”

In a somewhat odd way, it almost seems like everyone is resigned to the fact that Cancelo will eventually stay at Bayern Munich. With an option-to-buy rumored to be €70 million, the Bavarians might hesitate, but it has been assumed by many that the two clubs could work together to lower that number.