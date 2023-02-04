Bayern Munich’s Eyüp Aydin set to leave for a Bundesliga club

A report from Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, indicates that Bayern Munich youngster Eyüp Aydin will likely leave Bayern Munich once his contract in Munich expires on June 30, 2023. This part of the report will surprise few who know about the Bayern II regular, as not only have contract talks have stopped without any sign of grinding back to life, but Aydin was also left out of Bayern’s training camp in Doha despite being invited to audition for a spot. With the chances of being promoted to the first team incredibly slim, it seems that Aydin wants to move elsewhere to increase his chances at first team football.

Interestingly, it seems that Bundesliga clubs are interested in Aydin, whose only professional experience as a footballer comes from playing in the fourth tier of German football. The attention of Bundesliga clubs is a testament to how impressive Aydin’s performances at such a young age have been, becoming indispensable in midfield for Bayern II. BILD name checks VFB Stuttgart, Eintracht Frankfurt and TSG Hoffenheim as the three Bundesliga clubs interested in the Türkish/German dual international.

If Eyüp Aydin were to get his move to another Bundesliga club, he would join FC Augsburg’s Niklas Dorsch and Hoffenheim’s Angelo Stiller in midfielders from the academy that have left Bayern Munich on a free transfer and ended up in the Bundesliga. Is losing Bundesliga caliber players for no money a worrying trend or merely an inevitability of being a club as big as Bayern Munich, a club that always wants to have the best of the best? That may be a difficult question to answer.