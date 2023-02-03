Marcel Sabitzer’s move to Manchester United leaves English pundits with battling opinions

Marcel Sabitzer has joined Manchester United on loan from Bayern Munich as he wanted more playing time and United midfielder Christian Eriksen will be sidelined for the next few months. The Bayern midfield has Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Ryan Gravenberch, and others which meant that the Austrian is way down in the pecking order; hence, his move to Manchester.

There is a debate, however, on whether Sabitzer adds quality to Erik ten Hag’s team.

Sport1 details that former Red Devils and England national team player Rio Ferdinand is full of praise for the former RB Leipzig man and said that Sabitzer was the ideal replacement for Eriksen. “I’m absolutely thrilled about the signing,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel. “If I were looking for a short-term replacement for Eriksen, Sabitzer would be the player I would get.”

Ferdinand continued heaping praise on the Austrian: “I saw a lot of this player when he was at RB Leipzig, and he was sensational. Yes, he went to Bayern and didn’t manage to become a regular there, but the players he stands behind are big, well-known names.”

Sabitzer isn’t seen positively by some, particularly former Arsenal FC striker Paul Merson who said that Sabitzer was a panic buy and a “fourth-rate player”; Rio thought that Merson’s out of his mind and was having absolutely none of it. “To me, that stinks of someone who hasn’t seen him play. This guy knows how to play football,” Ferdinand declared.