Daley Blind ecstatic to be at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender Daley Blind made his team in the squad’s 4-0 victory over Mainz 05 and is still feeling like everything that has went down in the last month has been a whirlwind.

“It went really quick. I think after Christmas it went really fast. The first conversations were there. Yeah, at the beginning, you don’t take everything too seriously about interest, but at the end, they get serious. You’re really happy and excited. You get more and more excited the more you speak to them. When the opportunity came to really get at it, I was excited to get to go to this challenge. What do I explain more? It’s Bayern Munich,” Blind told Bundelisga.com (as made available to Bavarian Football Works). “For me this was also a big chance to be back at the top again, even if for now it’s for six months and after that we see what happens. It was a great opportunity for me to come to Bayern and play for trophies and be at the highest level. It’s something you want as a player.”

Blind knows that there were some extenuating circumstances that necessitated his arrival — namely the loss of Lucas Hernandez for the season with a major knee injury

“I think, of course, you have to see the whole situation. It started, of course, with the injury of [Lucas] Hernandez, I think. Then they look for opportunities. I think me being a free player was a good opportunity for them to fill in this role because I have the experience they look for, I think. I think in that way we find each other. Of course, I’m happy that they come to me and I’m happy that I can help them where it’s needed,” Blind said.

The move was a popular one in his family as well. Blind’s father, Danny, was a Dutch professional and knows the significance of suiting up for a club like Bayern Munich.

“Of course, he’s excited as well. Like I said, Bayern München, you don’t need an explanation. It’s a big club, one of the biggest clubs in the world. When you get the opportunity to play here, then of course your dad is proud,” said the younger Blind.