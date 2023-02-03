Bayern Munich 4 - 0 Mainz 05: kicker player ratings

Bayern Munich got back on track with a handy DFB-Pokal demolition of Mainz 05. Goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (17’), Jamal Musiala (30’), Leroy Sane (44’), and Alphonso Davies (83’) secured the victory for Julian Nagelsmann’s side as new signing Yann Sommer recorded his first clean sheet in a Bayern shirt and Joao Cancelo recorded his first assist just 24 hours after signing on loan from Manchester City.

On the overall balance, it was never in doubt for Bayern, especially after taking the lead within the first 20 minutes of play. Bayern had nine shots on target to Mainz’s one, had the lion’s share of possession (69%), and completed 704 total passes to Mainz’s 316. It was not for a lack of trying from Mainz’s perspective, but Bayern’s quality ultimately shone through — in a moment where the Rekordmeister really needed to snap their run of three consecutive draws in the Bundesliga since returning from the Winterpause break.

Here’s how German media outlet kicker rated the proceedings:

The back three system of Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard and Dayot Upamecano really allowed Cancelo to trek forward in attack. The newcomer’s quality in the final third was on full display.

Kingsley Coman put in a superb shift at an unnatural position. It was an issue at times when he was asked to fill in for Alphonso Davies at left wing-back last season, but not against Mainz. He seems to have grown into the defensive side of this role, too.

Jamal Musiala led the field for Bayern, deservingly so. Cancelo? Maybe a bit hard done by in his debut, but perhaps it's making note of both his offensive and defensive contributions. Or maybe the fullback curse strikes again!

For all the critics of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s level, he put in two of the slickest touches you’ll ever see in both his goal contributions.

Gravenberch didn’t have too many minutes but made a positive account for himself. Might he be in line to start soon, finally?

Interested in a more in-depth look at the match, including the formation/tactics deployed by Julian Nagelsmann, Joao Cancelo's debut, and the amazing influence of Thomas Muller?

