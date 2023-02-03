Tarek Buchmann set to be promoted to Bayern Munich’s first team this summer

According to Sport1 reporter Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich’s Tarek Buchmann is set to be promoted to the first team come the summer of 2023. The delay for this promotion is because the central defender, currently starring in Bayern’s U-19s, will first have to finish school, which he is slated to have done by then.

But Buchmann has done enough to have everyone eagerly awaiting that promotion, having impressed everybody in training. Internally, Bayern is apparently ready to trust the U-19’s captain to break into the center back rotation full time. What that means for the current center back roster is up in the air. First Buchmann will have to back up all his promise on the pitch as well.

Another central defender, Benjamin Pavard, is expected to leave in the summer transfer window, potentially to familiar partners in FC Barcelona.

BFW Analysis

Some readers might be confused as to why Buchmann is strictly held back from first team involvement until he finishes school. Others, likely those currently in school, may not. But Bayern’s logic does make perfect sense here. Bayern’s schedule at times does intersect with school time and education needs to comes first, as it does with any Bundesliga club. Some might remember, for example, when Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, then at Bayer Leverkusen, infamously missed a crucial Champions League Round of 16 tie because he needed to focus on his studies. That is the kind of situation the club wants to spare Buchmann from. After those studies are done, though, Buchmann can really start to focus more on football and perhaps have his contract extended past 2023.