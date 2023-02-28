 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Fashion Works: Color scheme for Bayern Munich’s new away kit announced

There are a couple of options, but we don’t know exactly how they’ll turn out yet.

By TeddySonMaverick
1. FC Union Berlin v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Nico Paetzel/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s new away kit will feature a series of striking colors, according to some recent leaks.

Late last year, Footy Headlines said that Bayern’s away kit for the 23/24 season will be mainly black, like the popular black and gold 21/22 away kit. Instead of gold, however, the new kit will incorporate green and purple details, two colors which have never been prominently used on a Bayern kit before.

Now, a leaked training shirt could give us an idea on how those colors could be used. One option shows the two colors in a half-and-half style, with the adidas logo and right shoulder stripes being one color and the Bayern logo and left shoulder stripes another. It’s a very unorthodox look, but not one that’s too unlikely - Footy Headlines has also predicted a similar approach for other adidas-sponsored clubs, namely Arsenal, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

But there is a twist: according to Footy Headlines, official adidas data has the new Bayern away kit labeled only as “black.” This could mean that Bayern could get an all-black, or “blackout” look, like the Germany away kit that was worn at the past Euros. If that’s the case, Bayern fans are in for a treat.

Germany v Hungary Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images

However, this would directly contradict the previous report regarding the purple and green details, so it remains to be seen how exactly the new away kit will turn out.

