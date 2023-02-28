Bavarian Fashion Works: Color scheme for Bayern Munich’s new away kit announced

Bayern Munich’s new away kit will feature a series of striking colors, according to some recent leaks.

Late last year, Footy Headlines said that Bayern’s away kit for the 23/24 season will be mainly black, like the popular black and gold 21/22 away kit. Instead of gold, however, the new kit will incorporate green and purple details, two colors which have never been prominently used on a Bayern kit before.

Now, a leaked training shirt could give us an idea on how those colors could be used. One option shows the two colors in a half-and-half style, with the adidas logo and right shoulder stripes being one color and the Bayern logo and left shoulder stripes another. It’s a very unorthodox look, but not one that’s too unlikely - Footy Headlines has also predicted a similar approach for other adidas-sponsored clubs, namely Arsenal, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

But there is a twist: according to Footy Headlines, official adidas data has the new Bayern away kit labeled only as “black.” This could mean that Bayern could get an all-black, or “blackout” look, like the Germany away kit that was worn at the past Euros. If that’s the case, Bayern fans are in for a treat.

However, this would directly contradict the previous report regarding the purple and green details, so it remains to be seen how exactly the new away kit will turn out.