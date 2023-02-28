Hansi Flick confirms Marc-André ter Stegen will take the helm for Germany

In news that was widely expected, former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick confirmed that FC Barcelona star Marc-André ter Stegen will be Germany’s No. 1 goalkeeper while Manuel Neuer recovers from his season-ending leg injury.

“We’ve often commented on this topic and made the order very clear. But the goalkeeping position is the least of our worries in Germany. We have 3-5 goalkeepers among the best in the world,” Flick said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We have to improve the defense. If you look at the World Cup, the teams that conceded the fewest goals were the most successful. Our opponents were more efficient than us, which is why we were eliminated. We have to make sure we defend without compromises.”

As stated, this was a move that was completely expected. Ter Stegen’s only real competition at this stage would have been from Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp, who has had a very solid 2022/23 campaign. Ter Stegen’s overall body of work and high profile position at FC Barcelona, however, will provide him with the first opportunity to fill in for Neuer.