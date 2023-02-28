 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Marc-André ter Stegen hopes for the swift return of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

MAtS is sympathetic towards his national team superior.

FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer sustained a season ending injury back in December, which prompted the Bavarians to get Yann Sommer from Borussia Mönchengladbach. For the German national football team, Marc-André ter Stegen is in line to be the first choice keeper. Ter Stegen knows that he’s not the undisputed starter and hasn’t forgotten his injured teammate, wishing him a speedy recovery and return to the national team (kicker via @iMiaSanMia)

“At the moment, Manu is injured. I wish him a speedy recovery and to quickly get back to full fitness. Until then a lot of things will change,” the FC Barcelona goalkeeper said.

Manchester United v FC Barcelona: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg Two - UEFA Europa League
Great to see he grew his hair back. Hair Stegen
Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Ter Stegen has enjoyed a nice run of form that saw his Barca team top of La Liga, ahead of Real Madrid. He vows to give his best for Hansi Flick’s team and showcase the best version of himself. “I think I’ve been performing well in the past few years and I’m ready to take the next step in the national team,” the 30-year-old. “Of course, my aim is to be #1, at Barça and in the national team. I’ll do everything to show my best performance and help the team.”

