Marc-André ter Stegen backs DFB’s decision to keep Hansi Flick as Germany manager

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar marked a second consecutive disaster for Germany, and following the abysmal showing there were justifiable question marks surrounding Hansi Flick’s future as manager of Germany. The DFB ultimately decided to stick to their guns — and the ex-Bayern Munich man that they had signed to a three-year contract to take over for Joachim Low.

In a recent interview with kicker (via @iMiaSanMia), FC Barcelona and Germany backup keeper Marc-André ter Stegen expressed support for his coach.

“Yes, 100%,” he said when asked if the DFB had made the right call. “Because I think Hansi is absolutely the right man. He did a great job before the World Cup. We know the tournament didn’t go well for us, but we’ll do everything to get back on track. Hopefully we’ll be at our best at the European Championship in our country.”

Opinions amongst German football fans have been split on whether or not it’s already been his time to supplant Manuel Neuer as Germany’s number one keeper, but Ter Stegen will have the opportunity to do so for the upcoming friendlies in March against Peru and Belgium — with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp also in contention for the spot. Either way, both matches are friendlies, so Flick will have plenty of opportunity to rotate. Neuer missing so much time due to his leg break could finally be the catalyst for losing his number one spot on the national team.

Regardless who lines up between the sticks, the outlook within the Germany camp is bright for the upcoming home tournament.

“I don’t think the fans’ identification with the national team is broken...people still want us to be successful,” Ter Stegen explained.